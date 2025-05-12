Voya Investment Management LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 756.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Despegar.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Despegar.com Stock Performance

Despegar.com stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -648.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.61). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 58.97% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Despegar.com Profile

(Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.