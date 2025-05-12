Voya Investment Management LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 169,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $2,211,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII opened at $36.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.05. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 372.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PII shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Polaris from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

