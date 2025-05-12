Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDXG. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Joseph H. Capper purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,220.20. The trade was a 60.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 54,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $430,762.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 440,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,004.42. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,312 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

