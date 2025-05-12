Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Artivion were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Artivion alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Artivion by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Artivion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Artivion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Artivion by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 42,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $1,151,280.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 663,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,130,617.42. This trade represents a 5.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 3,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $89,003.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,234.55. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,223. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AORT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp raised Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Artivion

Artivion Trading Up 1.6%

AORT stock opened at $28.98 on Monday. Artivion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,449.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Artivion had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $98.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Artivion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.