Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,570,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,937,000 after buying an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,255,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,013,000 after acquiring an additional 100,610 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,133,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,974,000 after acquiring an additional 224,888 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,465,000 after purchasing an additional 276,025 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,051,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 404,897 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

BRKL stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $949.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

