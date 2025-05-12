Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 582.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 213,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 182,453 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Coursera by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 211,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.60 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COUR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coursera from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $46,363.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,211.38. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

