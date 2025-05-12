Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XPRO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Expro Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Expro Group by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expro Group by 824.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Expro Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $951.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

