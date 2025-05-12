Voya Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $414.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

