Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,043 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,990,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWMN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.50 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $427.72 million, a P/E ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.24. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $56,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,455.42. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.