Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR)

Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Revelyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $804,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revelyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Revelyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revelyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revelyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEAR stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. Revelyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.08.

Revelyst Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

