Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of REGENXBIO worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,136,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,206 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000. Voss Capital LP bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 856,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 296,700 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Leerink Partners set a $24.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.
REGENXBIO Trading Up 5.2%
Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $376.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.11. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 283.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
REGENXBIO Profile
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
