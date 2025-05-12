Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,634 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,493,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,942,000 after acquiring an additional 59,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,623,000 after purchasing an additional 77,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 748,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,189,000 after purchasing an additional 191,901 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $34,200,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $78.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.68.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

