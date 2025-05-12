Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,909,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,057,000 after acquiring an additional 73,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 46,865 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 264,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 46,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 30,884 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $31,679.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,793.72. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

