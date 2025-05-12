Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,772 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,864,000 after acquiring an additional 62,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Weis Markets by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 58,151 shares during the period.

WMK opened at $80.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.59 and its 200 day moving average is $73.46. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $90.23.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.01%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

