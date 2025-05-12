Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Paramount Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 155,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 322,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 44,046 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 109,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $997.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,019.80. The trade was a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

