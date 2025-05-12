Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,213 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NTLA stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.