Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,243 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 796,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,920,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $34.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.73. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $833.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

