Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 277 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,019 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Preferred Bank by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Preferred Bank from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Shares of PFBC opened at $82.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.69. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $71.43 and a one year high of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.10). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

