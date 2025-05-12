Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 31,926 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,926 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 695.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 224,774 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 196,094 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 85,201 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNCY. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,619.78. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,662 shares of company stock valued at $68,045 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $11.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $629.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $326.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

