Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 338 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank First were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 179,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 84,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bank First by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Bank First by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 339.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Bank First from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank First from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel C. Mcconeghy acquired 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,173.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,440. This trade represents a 23.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.07 per share, with a total value of $102,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,035 shares in the company, valued at $309,782.45. This represents a 49.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of BFC opened at $112.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.42. Bank First Co. has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $119.04.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 29.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous dividend of $0.20. Bank First’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

