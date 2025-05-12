Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,466. This trade represents a 16.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $53.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $111.46. The company has a market cap of $798.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.02%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

