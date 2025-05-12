Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 3,855 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,929,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after buying an additional 869,420 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 4,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 809,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 789,932 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Latin America Price Performance
Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
