Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 3,855 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,929,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after buying an additional 869,420 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 4,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 809,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 789,932 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 14.74%.

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.