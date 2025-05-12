Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 3,966 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 484,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 112,934 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 109,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Zausmer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,989.10. The trade was a 3.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Trading Down 5.7%

Ready Capital stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $711.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $40.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp downgraded Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ready Capital

Ready Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.