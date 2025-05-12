Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 470 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 804.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1,226.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of FMBH opened at $36.39 on Monday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $872.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.29 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

