Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 573 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 795.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $32.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.91 and a beta of 0.36. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $35.27.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $154,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,935.20. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ziad Nabulsi sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $52,474.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,769.16. The trade was a 13.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,469 shares of company stock valued at $319,190 over the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.