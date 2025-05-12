Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 7,602 Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Super Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Super Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGHC. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Super Group by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,234,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,418 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Super Group by 500.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,185 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Super Group by 360.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,301,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 1,018,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 332.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 755,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,353,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 707,723 shares in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Group Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of SGHC opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. Super Group Limited has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $9.17.

Super Group Announces Dividend

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Super Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $495.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Group Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on Super Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Super Group

Super Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.