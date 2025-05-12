Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 802 Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,467,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,154,000 after acquiring an additional 550,181 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth $3,706,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Worthington Steel by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 110,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WS opened at $26.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.98. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $47.19.

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.32). Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Worthington Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Worthington Steel from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

