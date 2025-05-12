Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 683.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 830.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GOGL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.