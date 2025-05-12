Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coastal Financial by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,322,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,279,000 after buying an additional 423,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,272 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 1,067.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,794,000 after acquiring an additional 417,767 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 299,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCB opened at $84.31 on Monday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.30). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $126,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,454.42. The trade was a 10.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

CCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

