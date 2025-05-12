Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $4,704,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 42,093 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 230.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 96,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 75,143 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EFC opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.01. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a current ratio of 37.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 106.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on EFC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

