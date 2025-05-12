Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTI. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Up 4.6%

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $34.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $34.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.63 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 10,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,017.85. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,917 shares in the company, valued at $963,360.03. This represents a 18.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,450. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UTI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.