Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $70.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.29. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $237.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 91.78%.

In other news, CEO William M. Walker acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,508,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,455,672.91. This represents a 4.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

