Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Stock Price Down 12.5% – What’s Next?

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,087,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 685,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Willow Biosciences Trading Down 12.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 902.05. The firm has a market cap of C$5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Calgary. It produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.

