12,645 Shares in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after buying an additional 160,593 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 681.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 468,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 408,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 230,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 381,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of CTO stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $601.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.05 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 million. CTO Realty Growth had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is -370.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

