150,670 Shares in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 150,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $348,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 213,501,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,492,519.52. This trade represents a 0.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 767,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,312 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $999.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.42. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.13 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

