22,550 Shares in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,550 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,276,609 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,441,000 after buying an additional 238,500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 43,833 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 24,905 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,815,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,708,000 after buying an additional 314,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,065,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,342,000 after buying an additional 374,258 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HBM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.56. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.36 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

