2,840 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,573 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,797,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,574,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,552,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,464,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,037,000 after acquiring an additional 926,208 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $126.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

