36,796 Shares in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 36,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 100,396 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 38,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 63,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 347,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 158,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. Equities analysts predict that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on GILT

About Gilat Satellite Networks

(Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.