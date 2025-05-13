5,059 Shares in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 32,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

NMM opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $65.89.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.00 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.82%.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

