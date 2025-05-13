56,176 Shares in Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 56,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Mural Oncology from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mural Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Mural Oncology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Mural Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Mural Oncology Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of MURA stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. Mural Oncology plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.91.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mural Oncology plc will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Mural Oncology Company Profile

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

