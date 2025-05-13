Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

NYSE ATNM opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.24. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 213,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 42,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 37,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

