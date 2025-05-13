ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Stake Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,612,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 168,040 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 93,890 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 14,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADCT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.01 million. Analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

