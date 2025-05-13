Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,726 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $23,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after acquiring an additional 308,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,023,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,578 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 522.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 18,745 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.94 and a beta of 1.57. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.35 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

