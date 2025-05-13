Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,652 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.93% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $24,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMR. Dalal Street LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 487,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $4,100,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 309.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $3,564,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $272.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of AMR opened at $118.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.72. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $334.72.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $531.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

