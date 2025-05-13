Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $24.25. Approximately 59,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 174,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

Alpha Technology Group Stock Down 0.2%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Alpha Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Alpha Technology Group Company Profile

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

