Analysts Set Expectations for VNDA FY2025 Earnings

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.26). The consensus estimate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VNDA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $4.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $237.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 128.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 86,677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 227,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,361,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,241,834.80. This represents a 0.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 32,000 shares of company stock worth $151,180 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

