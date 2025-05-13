Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) PT at $75.65

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QSR. TD Cowen downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of QSR stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 18,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $1,152,040.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,698.35. This represents a 24.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $5,837,144.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,908,838.30. This represents a 9.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,716 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,281 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

