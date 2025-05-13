Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.
Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 2.4%
Shares of AIV opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.
Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.64 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
