Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Shares of AIV opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.64 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 980.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 276.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth $85,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

