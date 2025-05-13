Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Holdings Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.70.

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.24. Equities analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $48,463.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,485.84. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,983,558.05. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,175 shares of company stock worth $587,191. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APGE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

