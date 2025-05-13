Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.2% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Apple were worth $58,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amara Financial LLC. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Apple by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 375,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,501,000 after acquiring an additional 34,414 shares during the period. 5th Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 132,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,905,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,972,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $210.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

